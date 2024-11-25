Jorabagan stabbing case: Three in cop net

Kolkata: Three persons have been arrested in connection with the stabbing incident of Jorabagan.

However, two more accused persons are yet to be arrested.

According to sources, on Sunday night, a youth identified as Amit Sonkar, a businessman by profession, was stabbed while he was riding his motorcycle at Natunbazar area in Jorabagan. It was alleged that a youth identified as Uttam Sonkar came out of nowhere and stabbed Amit on his hand. Due to the attack, Amit fell down on the road. After stabbing Amit, Uttam fled. Police have come to know that Amit and Uttam are relatives and they had some sort of enmity between them. It is suspected that Uttam attacked Amit owing to the old enmity.

After a complaint was lodged against five persons, including Uttam, cops started searching for the accused and by Monday morning, three persons were arrested. They are getting interrogated to find out the motive behind the attack.