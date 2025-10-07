Jorabagan: Man found critically injured in room

Kolkata: In a mysterious circumstance, a man was found injured inside the room where he used to stay in Jorabagan area on Sunday morning. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police have found a knife from the room, which has been sent for forensic examination.

According to sources, the injured person identified as Goutam Pradhan is an employee of a popular confectionery in Jorabagan area. He used to stay in a room on the first floor and work in the store located on the ground floor. Like all other days, Pradhan on Sunday night had his dinner and went to sleep.

On Monday morning when Pradhan did not come out from the room several hours after the scheduled time, his coworkers knocked on the door. Despite repeated knocking when Pradhan did not respond, the other employees broke open the door and found Pradhan lying injured in a pool of blood.

He was rushed to a local hospital. During preliminary inquiry, police came to know that Pradhan had a sharp cut injury on his throat. As Pradhan’s condition is critical, cops are waiting for his health to

get stable. On the basis of a written complaint by the owner of the confectionery, police have registered a case on charges of attempt to murder and arrested his co-worker Rabin Rudra.