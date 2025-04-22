Jorabagan godown fire: 2 killed; Mayor says probe underway

Kolkata: Two persons were killed due to smothering inside a building after a fire broke out in a godown of garments in Pathuriaghata of Jorabagan on Sunday night.

Mayor of Kolkata, Firhad Hakim visited the spot on Monday afternoon and said that an inquiry is going on to ascertain the cause of the fire incident. He also informed that the building department will also check if any order or norms

were violated. “It is very unfortunate that two persons have lost their lives. The Building department along with police and fire brigade are enquiring to find out the cause. If anybody is found guilty, steps will be taken according to the law,” said Hakim. According to the police report, the fire broke out at the said commercial building styled as Sri Bihariji Arkate at 65A Pathuriaghata Street in Jorabagan around 12:30 am on Sunday night. On the top floor of the four-storied building, a godown of garments was there where the fire had broken out. Within a few moments, 10 fire tenders were pressed into action in phases. The fire was controlled on Monday morning after almost 11 hours. However, the flames were completely doused on Monday afternoon.

The cooling process was carried out till evening.

Police informed that the deceased persons identified as Kishan Lal Upadhyay (58) and Sunil Kumar Sharma (48) were inside the attic room adjacent to the staircase. After the fire broke out, they failed to get out on time both of them were asleep.

Firefighters found them in an unconscious state and rushed them to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) where they were declared brought dead. It is suspected that both of them died due to breathlessness owing to the toxic smoke. Both the deceased were priests and Upadhyay who was originally from Jaipur in Rajasthan used to stay at the said room while Sharma, a resident of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan had come there recently. These apart, two other occupants of the building also sustained minor injuries. They were also rushed to the CMCH from where both of them were discharged after necessary treatment.