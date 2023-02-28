Jorabagan: Fire doused after 2 hrs at plastic factory

kolkata: Tension spread at Malapara area of Jorabagan after a fire broke out at a factory on Tuesday afternoon.Three fire tenders doused the fire after almost two hours.

According to sources, a factory used to run on the ground floor of a five storied building located at 3B, Darpa Narayan Tagore street. There several objects are being manufactured out of plastic. On Tuesday around 12:10 pm, pedestrians and some local people noticed smoke coming out from the factory.

Immediately they alerted the labourers and the factory was evacuated. Soon the fire started spreading. Meanwhile police and fire brigade were informed. Three fire tenders were pressed into action soon. Around 1:30 pm, the fire was controlled. Later the cooling process was carried out for one more hour. It is suspected that the fire had broken out due to a electrical disorder. No one was hurt in the incident.Due to the incident local people became panicked and traffic congestion took place in the area. However due to prompt response of the police, the road was cleared within a short span of time after the fire doused.