Jonogorjon Sabha: City gears up to witness a historic rally today

Kolkata: The city is set to witness a massive historic rally, ‘Jonogorjon Sabha’ organised by Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday at the Brigade Parade Ground where a cross-shaped ramp will be used for the first time in the history of the Brigade.



A cross-shaped ramp has been erected instead of a conventional dais only to ensure that speakers can reach much closer to the larger section of the crowd.

The event is the first major pre-Lok Sabha polls rally by the ruling party in Bengal.

Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is the key speaker at the occasion, alongside her party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who had first announced the rally titled ‘Jonogorjon Sabha’ will also address the gathering. The rally is scheduled to start at around 11 am. The ruling Trinamool Congress is expecting that more than 5 lakh Trinamool Congress workers and party supporters will be present at the venue on Sunday.

There will be three main stages connected to each other. The main stage is 72ft wide and 20ft long. The platform has been built at a height of 12ft from the ground. Two other stages installed on either side of the main dais are 68ftX28ft each.

Abhishek Banerjee is likely to address the crowd around 1 pm followed by Mamata Banerjee. The event is likely to be over by 2.30 pm. Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee already appealed to the people of Bengal to join “Jonogorjon” rally to keep Bengal’s culture intact and to raise a thunderous protest against the implementation of NRC and deprivation of Bengal’s people by the Centre.

The #JonogorjonSabha at Brigade Ground this Sunday will be a historic event on the land that has always fought for its rights. Join us as we lead the people’s movement for Bengal’s secure future. Bengal will show path,” Banerjee had earlier said in a post on X.

“I urge the people of Bengal to join the March 10 rally in Brigade. Your gathering, your united slogan, your united pledge will take Bengal forward. Bengal has been insulted. Poor people are deprived. Funds for houses, roads, 100 day work, and health projects have been stopped. Come and join the Jonogorjon rally and the shout of the people will be so loud that Delhi hears it,” Banerjee had said.

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee may announce some names of candidates who will contest Lok Sabha elections. The rally will be a major platform for the ruling party to launch the Lok Sabha campaign.