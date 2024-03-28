Jonogoner Gorjon campaign: TMC gets over 5.55L pledges

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has received over 5,55,000 ‘pledges’ from people across the state affirming their commitment to defeat the “Bangla Birodhi” BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party had launched a website on March 21 to bolster its ongoing Lok Sabha campaign - “Jonogoner Gorjon, Bangla Birodhider Bisorjon.”



The initiative aims at digitally engaging voters and showing them how the BJP is anti-Bengal. Within 15 minutes of its launch, lakhs had visited the website to browse through the information and take the “pledge” to defeat Jomidars of BJP. “Yet again, the people of Bengal have shown that their support lies with Trinamool. With over 5,50,000 pledges on https://jonogonergorjon.com in just 7 days, the Bisorjon of Bangla-Birodhi BJP is just a matter of time. People from all corners of the state have vowed to stand with Bengal in its battle against the Bohiragoto Jomidars of @BJP4India…” Trinamool Congress posted on X.

Through an interactive quiz, the website elaborates on how Bangla Birodhi BJP has repeatedly insulted icons of Bengal including Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda. It also highlights how the Central government has stopped Central funds amounting to Rs 1.60 lakh crore affecting the implementation of welfare schemes such as MGNREGA and Awas Yojana.