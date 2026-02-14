‘Jolt to saffron camp in Moyna’ as BJP leader joins TMC

Kolkata: In a major jolt to the saffron camp ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, an “influential” BJP leader from East Midnapore, Chandan Mondal, joined Trinamool Congress on Friday.



After joining the ruling party, Mondal said that he decided to quit the BJP not for political reasons but for the sake of his social responsibilities. He said that he wants for the people of Moyna as people in the area face waterlogging issues during the rains.

He alleged that BJP MLA from East Midnapore’s Moyna Ashoke Dinda did not do anything for the people under his constituency.

“My main objective is to address waterlogging and other local issues. People of Moyna should become a part of the ongoing developments carried out by the Trinamool Congress government,” said Mondal while addressing a press conference alongside Trinamool Congress leaders Chandrima Bhattacharya and Kunal Ghosh.

“Erosion in BJP occurs because of a tussle between the old BJP and new BJP leaders. Those who are trying to work for the people are being insulted. To keep their self-respect intact, the leaders from the BJP are joining Trinamool Congress,” Ghosh told the media at the press conference.

“As Bengal strides ahead under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, many who once stood with BJP are now distancing themselves from its politics of neglect and unfulfilled promises. Chandan Mondal of Moyna, a prominent grassroots leader and three-time District Committee Secretary of Tamluk, has joined us after witnessing firsthand how people’s aspirations were sidelined,” Trinamool Congress wrote on X.

It further stated: “The BJP’s organisation in East Midnapore lies in shambles. In their rush to promote new favourites, they have sidelined and alienated long-standing karyakartas. Across Bengal, BJP today stands fractured, consumed by infighting, riddled with sabotage, and paralysed by internal distrust.” Mondal had previously served as BJP’s District Secretary of East Midnapore from 2019 to 2025 and, more recently, as a member of its District Committee.