Joint survey to identify vacant land to begin soon in Alipurduar

Alipurduar: On the order of the state government, a joint survey will begin very soon in 67 tea gardens of Alipurduar district to give land documents (pattas) to the tea garden workers.



The department of land and land reforms, Government of West Bengal, issued an order (memo number - 3078 - LP/IA-03/17 dated 01-08-2023) to the district magistrates of six districts in North Bengal, proposing to grant homestead patta (land right document) on surplus/unutilised resumed land of tea gardens to eligible beneficiaries through a scheme.

Recently, the district administration held its first meeting at the district administration building ‘Dooars Kanya’ in Alipurduar on Thursday, with representatives from three associations of tea garden owners — DBITA, ITPA, TIE, including Sanjay Bagchi, Ram Avtar Sharma, and Chinmoy Dhar present.

According to the district administration, a joint survey will begin very soon in 67 tea gardens of Alipurduar district. Tea workers will benefit from the 0.05-acre plot of land in the tea plantations. There are 302 tea gardens in North Bengal. It should be noted that as per government notification, a report on unused land in all the tea gardens will be sent to Nabanna. Following this, beneficiaries will be identified.

Nakul Sonar, chairman of the Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union, said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken a historic step. “Every tea garden in North Bengal has vacant land where 0.05 acres of land can easily be allocated to each worker. There will be no problem in the tea garden. The first step is only the survey work, and hopefully, it will be completed soon.”

INTTUC Jalpaiguri district president Rajes Lakra said: “We are hopeful that the survey work will be completed as soon as possible. Then the next step will begin. But if anyone tries to engage in dirty politics, we will certainly oppose it.”

About 4.5 lakh tea workers in North Bengal will benefit from this decision. Chinmay Dhar, chairman of the North Bengal Tea Association of India, said: “We have received the instructions of the state government. Accordingly, a meeting was held in the district magistrate’s office. The land and land reforms department and the garden department will jointly survey the land. Everything will depend on the picture that emerges after the survey. Multiple rounds of discussions are required for this.”