Joint CP Meeraz Khalid inspects South Kolkata pandals, urges organisers to ‘follow safety rules’

Kolkata: The Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt. CP), headquarters of Kolkata Police Meeraz Khalid, on Tuesday, visited several pandals in South Kolkata to take stock of the situation and oversee arrangements of the Durga Puja.

On Tuesday, around 11:30 am, Khalid started his visits to the pandals. According to police, the Jt. CP visited Behala Natun Dal, Barisha Club, Vivekananda Park Athletic Club, Ajay Sanghati, 41 Pally Haridevpur, Naktala Udayan Sangha, Kamdahari Purbapara Panchadurga, Kendua Santi Sangha Patuli, Bospukur Talbagan, Bosepukur Shitala Mandir, Chetla Agrani Club and Suruchi Sangha.

While visiting the pandals, Khalid interacted with the organisers and requested them to follow the rules and regulations accordingly. The organisers have been directed to keep a wide passage and multiple exit gates so that the crowd can disperse easily without any obstruction. He also suggested deploying an adequate number of volunteers during the Puja days to control the crowd.

Also, the organisers were told to take necessary measures for the safety and security of the pandal hoppers as well. On Wednesday, Khalid is scheduled to visit the pandals in North and Central Kolkata.

It may be mentioned that CP, Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma, recently met the Durga Puja organisers at the Dhana Dhanya auditorium and had requested not to pay heed to rumours during the festive days.

He had assured the Puja organisers of all sorts of assistance. Puja organisers were also advised by the CP to maintain continuous liaison with local police stations and report immediately if they require any help.