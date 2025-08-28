Joint camp of APAS & Duare Sarkar held in Sunderbans

Kolkata: On August 25, the people of Maipith Baikunthapur Gram Panchayat (GP) in Kultali Block, South 24-Parganas, experienced governance in a form that was both functional and soulful. A joint camp of Amader Para, Amader Samadhan (APAS) and Duare Sarkar, held in the presence of the District Magistrate and local MLA Ganesh Chandra Mandal, became more than an administrative exercise, it became a celebration of community spirit in the heart

of the Sunderbans.

The camp delivered life-changing services under the Amader Para, Amader Samadhan initiative: land pattas for landless families, relief

tarpaulins for households struck by natural calamities and bicycles for students under the Sabuj Sathi scheme.

These tangible benefits reflected the Bengal government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s commitment to making welfare reach every doorstep.

Renowned Bairagi singer Ramdev Bairagi captured the spirit of APAS in a moving performance by composing and singing a song dedicated

to the initiative.

His heartfelt words, echoing through an audience of more than 800 people, transformed the camp into a festival of empowerment.