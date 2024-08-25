Joint BDO files complaint

Jalpaiguri: A scam targeting Gram Panchayat Pradhans in Dhupguri Block has caused a stir after several Pradhans received fraudulent phone calls demanding money. The calls, made in the name of the Joint Block Development Officer (BDO), requested a demand draft of Rs 34,000 in exchange for the recruitment of two Gram Panchayat workers.



The incident came to light when Joint BDO Soumajit Bayan, upon learning of the scam, immediately filed a written complaint with the Dhupguri Police Station. “These individuals are attempting to extort money using my name,” Bayan said. “This is a serious matter and I have urged the police to swiftly identify and take legal action against those responsible.” The calls, which began on Friday afternoon, were made from a specific number and targeted multiple Gram Panchayat Pradhans in the Dhupguri Block. Suspicious of the legitimacy of the requests, several Pradhans directly contacted Joint BDO Bayan for confirmation.

Manindra Nath Raipradhan, Pradhan of Borogharia Gram Panchayat, recounted his experience: “I received a call on Friday claiming to be from the Joint BDO, stating that two Gram Panchayat workers would be recruited in our area and a demand draft of Rs 34,000 was required. Initially, I dismissed the call as no official circular had been issued. However, during a review meeting on Saturday, it became apparent that many Pradhans had received similar calls. We immediately informed the Joint BDO.”

Joint BDO Bayan was shocked to hear about the scam. “Staff recruitment does not occur in this manner and I have never made such calls,” he emphasized. “I urge everyone to be vigilant and verify any calls from unknown numbers.”

The incident has sparked widespread concern among Panchayat workers and residents of Dhupguri.