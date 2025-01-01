‘Joining of Sujay Mondal may change political situation in favour of TMC’

Kolkata: The joining of Sujay Mondal (Sujay Mistri), known to be the political mentor of Rekha Patra who had fought the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on BJP’s ticket from Basirhat in the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) may strengthen the organisation while the BJP that had allegedly spent a huge amount of money set a “false narrative” on Sandeshkhali may face an existential crisis in the region.

Mondal spearheaded Sandeshkhali movement and led an anti Trinamool Congress protest. Mondal who was once attached with the ruling party in the state had a strong support base. Many believe that joining of Mondal in Trinamool would not only give a mileage to the party but will also change the political scenario in the region. Political observers believe that there might be a strategy of the ruling party in the region. Peace has been restored in Sandeshkhali after the situation went chaotic following the arrest of a Trinamool Congress strongman Shahjahan Seikh.

Mondal joined Trinamool Congress on Sunday, a day before Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee held a public distribution programme in North 24-Parganas’ Sandeshkhali. Mondal after joining Trinamool clarified that people in the area moved away from the Trinamool Congress. He also said that Sandeshkhali movement originated only to protest against a few people who were inflicting pains on the local people and thus tarnishing the image of the party. Mondal has referred to the alleged atrocities carried out by Shahjana Seikh who was arrested by the state police.

Rekha Patra who fought the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on BJP’s ticket failed miserably. BJP had tried to capitalise the Sandeshkhali incident in the Lok Sabha elections. Since then its support base seemed to be eroding. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her recent meeting at Sandeshkhali alleged that the BJP pumped in huge amounts to create unrest.

Mondal after joining Trinamool Congress also said: “Our movement was never against the Trinamool Congress. It was against a person who was unleashing terror on the people.

These people were tarnishing the image of Trinamool Congress as they were in the party. Only to fight them, we started a movement. I had also thought of joining TMC when the peace would restore in Sandeshkhali.”