Join work, state will safeguard your salaries, CM to protesting teachers

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, from a programme in West Midnapore, urged WBSSC teachers, protesting against the Supreme Court’s order invalidating their appointments, to return to work, assuring them that their salaries would be protected. Speaking at the event, she accused the Opposition of inciting unrest and attempting to “snatch jobs” by pushing for the cancellation of teacher recruitments.

Banerjee stated that the state had filed a review petition and promised legal recourse for Group C and D staff as well. She slammed BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh and Tripura for failing to reinstate dismissed teachers.

Highlighting her government’s efforts, she said the state was trying to act within legal bounds to protect jobs. On April 17, the Supreme Court allowed only “untainted” teachers to remain in service and ordered the recruitment process to be completed by December 31, excluding Group C and D staff due to alleged irregularities.