‘Join movement for justice’: Senior docs decide to start hunger strike in solidarity with juniors

Kolkata: Senior doctors under the fold of West Bengal Joint Platform of Doctors have decided to start a hunger strike to show solidarity with the junior doctors’ fast-unto-death protest initiated by the latter on Saturday evening.

“Our junior sisters and brothers have called off their cease work and have bravely undertaken a fast-till death in their wavering quest for justice for Abhaya. In support of their fight, we call on all senior doctors, healthcare workers and citizens to join the movement for justice,” reads a statement issued by the joint platform.

“We from the Joint Platform of Doctors also declare that we will be left with no other choice but to join the hunger strike in solidarity with our juniors. Together, let us amplify our voices and demand accountability, dignity and safety in our medical institutions,” reads the statement. Sources said that the Joint Platform of Doctors may decide the venue of the hunger strike and the time late on Sunday.Incidentally, the junior doctors protesting under the aegis of the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF) on Saturday evening launched fast-unto-death agitation at Esplanade in central Kolkata and threatened to continue till state government meets their 10-point agenda.

Six doctors have initiated the fast-unto-death protest in the first phase. The agitating junior doctors had however clarified that they have resumed work in all the government hospitals but they would not take food till their demands are met. A member of the Junior Doctors’ Forum during a press conference on Saturday evening said that the state government has to take responsibility if somebody falls ill. They started a sit-in

demonstration at the same venue on Friday.

Junior doctors across the state went on strike on August 9 demanding justice for a post graduate trainee (PGT) doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College last month. Finally, the junior medics partially ended their strike on September 21 and resumed essential services after the state administration removed the city’s police commissioner and some other officials and the state’s chief secretary issued a set of 10 directives to strengthen hospital security and infrastructure.