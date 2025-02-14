Join Indian Army to continue proud legacy: Guv urges youths

Darjeeling: Lauding the contribution of the Gorkha soldiers in the Indian Army, Governor CV Ananda Bose urged the youths from Darjeeling Hills to join the Indian Army to continue the legacy. A grand ceremony was held on Friday at the Batasia War Memorial in Darjeeling to honour the sacrifices of Indian soldiers attended by the Governor as the chief guest. The event, organised by the Zila Sainik Board, Darjeeling, with support from the Indian Army, featured the inauguration of a 72-foot flag mast.

“This memorial is an epitome of the bravery and sacrifice of the Gorkha soldiers. Their bravery is known worldwide. Their contributions have been herculean in the Indo Pak wars of 1947, 1965, 1971 and 1999. Darjeeling is a Vir-Bhumi (land of the braves). Thousands from these lands have served the Indian Army and continue to do so. Many have made the supreme sacrifice for the country. To keep the legacy of the Gorkha’s alive, youths should continue to join the Indian Army,” stated the Governor.

The event began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial, followed by the hoisting of the national flag and the singing of the National Anthem. The Governor also unveiled the inaugural stone of the 72 feet flag mast. “When we look at the national flag we remember the supreme sacrifice of our bravehearts,” added the Governor. The ceremony was attended by Lieutenant General Zubin A Minwalla, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Trishakti Corps, senior military officials, war veterans, Veer Naris (war widows), state government and GTA representatives. A felicitation ceremony was also held to honor Veer Naris and awardees, recognising the sacrifices made by military families. The War Memorial at Batasia, 5 km from Darjeeling town, built in 1995 serves as a lasting tribute to the valor and dedication of the Gorkha soldiers.