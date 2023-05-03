Jobs scam: 'TMC’s expelled leader Kuntal Ghosh named Abhishek, not me'

KOLKATA: At a time when the Supreme Court of India ordered the transfer of two cases in the alleged multi-crore recruitment scam from the bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court, the latter said that it was not him but the expelled Trinamool Congress (TMC) youth leader Kuntal Ghosh who dragged party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's name into the matter.



The order of the apex court came after Abhishek had approached the court challenging Justice Gangopadhyay's decision to allow a CBI probe against him in the teacher recruitment scam. Commenting on the matter, the Justice ruled out the allegations of bias which were levelled against him. He clarified that he has nothing against Trinamool Congress but he is personally against corruption.

"I have nothing against any party, including the Trinamool Congress. When I hear and review any case, I try to judge whether any sort of corruption is involved," Gangopadhyay told media persons outside the court premises.

He categorically said that Abhishek Banerjee’s name was dragged into this case by the party’s expelled youth leader Kuntal Ghosh who has been arrested in connection with the alleged recruitment scam.

"As far as I remember, and according to documents submitted in the court, Kuntal Ghosh named Abhishek Banerjee in the matter. His name didn’t just didn’t crop up out of nowhere," Gangopadhyay said.

Kuntal Ghosh had alleged that the Central probe agencies are pressurising him to name Abhishek. Kuntal, who is in judicial custody at Presidency Central Correctional Home in connection with the scam, made the allegation in a letter to a special CBI judge, and then to a local police station.