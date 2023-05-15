Jobs scam probe: CBI quizzes Ayan Sil

kolkata: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers on Sunday interrogated Ayan Sil in connection with the recruitment scam case probe at the Presidency Correctional Home.



Recently CBI filed a petition seeking permission from the Special CBI Court in Alipore to interrogate Sil during his judicial custody remand. The court granted the same and allowed CBI to question Sil. A CBI team on Sunday went to Presidency Correctional Home and interrogated Sil.

Sources informed that Sil was asked about the recruitment in the municipalities and municipal corporations where he “used his influence”. It was alleged that Sil had taken lakhs of rupees from candidates. Earlier the case was being heard by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay at Calcutta High Court. Later, on the orders of the Supreme Court two cases were given to Justice Amrita Sinha who also upheld the order pronounced by Juctice Gangopadhyay.