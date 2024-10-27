Jobs scam: ED attaches hotels, immovable property worth Rs 163.20 cr

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said it has provisionally attached five hotels/resorts, and immovable properties worth Rs 163.20 crore while investigating the Group C and D staff recruitment scam under the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC). The attached properties include 120 land plots, and 29 flats/offices/shops.

According to ED sleuths the attached properties were registered in the names of Prasanna Kumar Roy, his wife Kajal Soni Roy and a company named M/s Shree Durga Dealcom Private Limited operated by the former.

Roy, a close associate of Partha Chatterjee, was one of the alleged middlemen who facilitated the recruitment of undeserving candidates in lieu of money. He is currently in jail custody.

Former Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee, several senior officials and middlemen have been arrested by the ED and CBI in connection with multiple school recruitment scams in Bengal.

Releasing a statement, the ED said that CBI charge sheets have revealed that a total of 3,432 (1,125 for Group C and 2,307 for Group D) employees were appointed/recommended illegally by the “officials of WBCSSC in criminal conspiracy with others”.

The ED earlier attached properties worth Rs 230.6 crore in the Bengal assistant teachers recruitment scam and another Rs 151 crore in the primary teachers recruitment scam.

“The total attachment/seizure in Teachers Recruitment Scams, including Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ staff in the state of West Bengal so far stands at Rs. 544.8 Crore,” added the ED statement.

Roy was arrested first by the CBI in 2022. Later, he was granted bail by the Supreme Court. He was again arrested by ED in February 2024. He had allegedly collected over Rs 100 crore from aspiring candidates and arranged jobs for them in classes IX, X, XI, and XII.