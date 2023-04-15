Jobs scam: CBI raids house of Gopal Dalpati

Kolkata: The CBI conducted search operation at the ancestral house of Gopal Dalpati at Bhupatinagar in East Midnapore in connection to the alleged recruitment scam. Dalpati’s name had cropped up during the probe.



According to sources, the CBI questioned Dalpati’s mother regarding contents of a letter with which Gopal had left that particular address some days back. Kuntal Ghosh who has already been arrested in this connection claimed that he had given huge amount of money to Dalpati. The latter has, however, denied having taken any money during grilling by ED.

The CBI also went to the apartment of Dalpati and Haimanti Ganguly in Behala on Saturday. The CBI sleuths also conducted searches at the residence and ashram of Bivas Adhikari at Nalhati in Birbhum and also his residential flat at Amherst Street.