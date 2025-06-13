Jobless teachers launch hunger strike

Kolkata: A group of terminated teachers, whose appointments were recently scrapped by the Supreme Court, have launched an indefinite hunger strike, demanding postponement of the fresh recruitment process initiated by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).

Ten members of the Jogya Shikshak Shikshika Adhikar Mancha began their fast-unto-death late on Thursday night at the designated protest site opposite Bikash Bhavan. The teachers are urging the Commission to defer the application process, scheduled to begin on June 16, until the apex court hears the pending review petition. “What guarantee is there that another scam won’t occur? Are we expected to keep sitting for exams all our lives?” asked Mita Sarkar from Habra, one of the hunger strike participants.

Earlier on Thursday, the protestors held a march from Karunamoyee to the WBSSC office, followed by a meeting between a 12-member delegation and Commission chairman Siddhartha Majumdar. However, the group claimed that no concrete assurances were provided.

Meanwhile, a delegation of ‘untainted’ teachers met Speaker of state Legislative Assembly Biman Banerjee at his chamber on Friday. Banerjee gave a patient hearing to their demands and assured to look into them. It is learnt that the Speaker told the delegation that the state government is standing by those who have lost their jobs and is acting as per court order.