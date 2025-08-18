‘Jobless teachers’ group planning attack on cops’

Kolkata: Bidhannagar City Police on Sunday alleged that an organisation of jobless teachers is planning an attack on police during a protest rally scheduled for Monday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Bidhannagar Division, Aneesh Sarkar, said the leader of the organisation, Suman Biswas, had sent an e-mail seeking permission for the rally, which was denied. Sarkar explained that permission was not granted as it would violate a Calcutta High Court order. “As per the High Court’s order, protest events can be organised only at designated places. Since this organisation is planning the rally elsewhere, permission was not granted,” he said.

Sarkar added that police had come across a recorded conversation of two alleged members of the organisation. In the audio clips, reportedly obtained from sources, the persons were heard discussing attacks on police during Monday’s protest, including throwing stones, petrol bombs and setting police personnel on fire. Millennium Post has not independently verified the recordings. “In the audio clips, threats to attack police and other government employees and throwing socket bombs at examination centres are mentioned. A case has been registered and the individuals involved have been identified. Legal action is being taken against them,” Sarkar said.

He also reminded that organising protest events outside the High Court’s designated areas would constitute contempt of court. Responding to the police’s claims, Biswas, convener of association, said: “As announced, on Monday we will hold a rally from Karunamoyee to the School Service Commission. We seek the cooperation of the police. If stopped, we, the unarmed eligible teachers, will sit there and begin a hunger strike.” Speaking on the alleged threats, he said: “If anyone has issued an open threat to attack the police, they have the authority to act. But in the letter we submitted, there is no mention of violence. Why are the police so afraid? They are scared of the heart-wrenching cries of our friend Subal Soren’s wife.”