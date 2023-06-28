Job scam probe: ED summons Saayoni Ghosh

Actor and Trinamool Youth Congress leader Saayoni Ghosh has been summoned by the ED and has been asked to appear before the officials on Friday with several documents in connection with the recruitment scam case probe.

According to sources, Saayoni’s name cropped up while interrogating Kuntal Ghosh. Also, her name was reportedly found in a few documents. ED officials want to know if any financial transaction was made between Saayoni and Kuntal and if made then for what reason.

The actor has been asked to bring her Income Tax return submission documents for the past 10 years along with details of her assets. However, no comments were made by Saayoni or any party leaders on the summon, till filing of this report.