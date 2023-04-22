Job scam: MLA Jiban Krishna Saha sent to CBI custody till April 25

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress MLA Jiban Krishna Saha has been remanded to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody again on Friday till April 25.

Meanwhile on Friday, CBI officers conducted a raid at the office and house of MLA of Tehatta Tapas Kumar Saha in connection with the recruitment scam case. On Friday, Jiban was produced at the Special CBI Court, Alipore after his four days CBI custody was over. Inside the court, CBI counsel again mentioned that the MLA of Burwan threw his two mobile phones into a pond in order to destroy digital evidences. Countering the CBI’s allegations, Jiban’s lawyer claimed that he threw the mobile phones because at that moment his daughter was calling him. Out of anger, he threw the mobile phones. After hearing this logic, the magistrate reportedly asked the MLA and his lawyer that why he threw the mobile phones in the pond. However, Jiban failed to answer the Magistrate’s question.

On Friday afternoon, a CBI team went to Tapas’s house in Nadia and started a raid. At first CBI officials took away the MLA’s mobile phone and raided the office attached to his house. Later, the CBI team conducted raid at his house. Sources informed that CBI suspect that Tapas might have destroyed some documents which could be valuable evidences.