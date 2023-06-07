Job scam in civic bodies: CBI raids about 15 locations

The CBI on Wednesday conducted raids, which continued for over about 6 hours, in at least 15 places, including the house of Ayan Sil and the state Urban Development along with the Municipal Affairs department in connection with the alleged irregularities in municipal recruitment.

The raids were conducted in several municipalities, including Dum Dum, South Dum Dum, Panihati, Titagarh, Baduria, Halisahar, New Barrackpore, Shantipur, and Taki. CBI officials on Wednesday morning divided into multiple teams and went to the municipalities.

One team went to the Nagarayan Bhavan in Salt Lake and later reached the office of the valuation board in DD Block, Salt Lake. CBI officials conducted a raid at the house of Ayan Sil in Hooghly district as well.

The allegations of illegal recruitment in several municipalities surfaced during a raid conducted by the ED regarding the SSC recruitment scam case investigation. After informing the Calcutta High Court about the alleged irregularities found in the municipal recruitment, CBI was ordered to start a probe. The ED was also directed to share the information with the CBI as well.

Later on April 22, CBI registered a case against Sil and unknown people on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and other allegations. An Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl. SP) ranked officer of the CBI was made the investigating officer of the case as mentioned in the FIR registered.