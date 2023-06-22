Job scam: HC directs South Dinajpur SP to ensure accused teacher is present

Calcutta High Court directed the Superintendent of Police (SP) of South Dinajpur to ensure the presence of the accused teacher in court on July 10 while hearing a case in connection with appointment of a primary school teacher who was allegedly a Bangladeshi national.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed the District Inspector of Schools of the South Dinajpur district to take immediate steps to stop the accused teacher’s salary until further order. “...it is evident prima facie that there are some events which are highly questionable so far as the respondent is concerned,” the court observed.

Advocate for the State submits that before stopping of the salary of the private respondent there should be an enquiry by the Chairman of Dakshin Dinajpur District Primary School Council. However, Justice Gangopadhyay did not give the order of enquiry as personal presence of the accused teacher was directed by the court. The matter is scheduled to be heard on July 10.

The petitioner has alleged that the accused is a Bangladeshi national who read in a school in Bangladesh, came to India and allegedly took admission with forged documents and passed the Secondary Examination in 2007. It was alleged that the accused teacher, who resides under the jurisdiction of the Gangarampur Police Station, got appointed as a teacher in a primary school after the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) recommendation.