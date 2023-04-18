Job scam: HC allows CBI to take over probe against TMC MLA

kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Tuesday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate Tehatta MLA Tapas Saha in connection with the ongoing recruitment scam case probe.

CBI had appealed to conduct a probe against the MLA at the Bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha which was granted on Tuesday.

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the state government was conducting a probe against Saha. However, CBI on Tuesday argued that as the Central agencies are conducting a recruitment scam case investigation, the probe against the Tehatta MLA should not be investigated by the state investigating agency.

After granting the CBI petition, Justice Mantha directed the investigating officer to hand over the case documents to the CBI within 14 days. Ghosh, however, reportedly claimed that he has been framed. He will move to a higher court challenging the Single Bench order.