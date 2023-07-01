Job scam: ED summons Saayoni Ghosh again

Kolkata: After eleven hours of interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Trinamool Chatra Parishad (TMCP) state president Saayoni Ghosh was again summoned by the Central investigative agency on July 5 (Wednesday). It has been reported by news media that Ghosh was asked to carry several documents related to her property. The actor reportedly has two flats in Golf Green. When the investigators reportedly asked how she bought two flats, Ghosh reportedly replied that she had gotten them under bank loan.

She has been asked to bring the documents related to the loan on July 5. Ghosh was interrogated on Friday in connection with the alleged recruitment corruption case relating to the state’s education sector. After coming out of the ED office, Saayoni said that she was asked to submit a few documents which she did.

Her name was reportedly found in a few documents. ED officials reportedly wanted to know if any financial transaction was made between Saayoni and Kuntal Ghosh. On Friday, she was asked to bring her Income Tax Return submission documents for the past 10 years along with details of her asset. She was also asked to produce her bank account details and investments.