‘Job opportunities lead to decrease in no. of migrant labourers in Bengal’

Kolkata: Several social schemes, free ration, creating more job opportunities and distribution of ex-gratia have contributed to the decrease in the number of migrant labourers in Bengal in the post-Covid scenario.



On the contrary, the number of migrant labourers is on the rise in the states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra. According to the data available with the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, till 2021 the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of migrant labourers who went outside the state for work.

The Union Labour Ministry had specific data in 2020 saying that there were 1.23 crore migrant labourers. Of this, around 67 per cent of labourers returned to their native place in 2021 in the post-Covid situation. Interestingly, no migrant labourers from Gujarat returned to their native place.

According to data available with the Centre after 2021 many migrant labourers had gone back to other states for work from their native states. Uttar Pradesh registered the highest number of labourers followed by Bihar.

The Mamata Banerjee government created funds for migrant labourers who returned to the state after the lockdown. The state had given one-time ex-gratia to the labourers and free-of-cost ration.

A special committee was formed at the district level to create job opportunities for these migrant labourers in their respective districts. State also allotted funds for setting up houses for the migrant labourers.

The state government will also provide loans of Rs 5 lakh to the labourers for starting new ventures. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged migrant workers from Bengal working in other states to return home and start their own businesses. She had said her government was working to prepare a list of migrant workers, which would be done at the ‘Duare Sarkar’ (government at doorstep) camps. The Mamata Banerjee government plans to popularise among migrant workers a loan scheme for those intending to start a business. “Why are you going to other states to work and not opting for the Rs 5 lakh loan? Why are you leaving your family here to work elsewhere? I will ask you all to come back,” she had said from a programme on Wednesday.