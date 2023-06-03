Job irregularities: HC summons WBBSE report

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Friday summoned a report of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) in connection with the alleged irregularities in recruitment of teachers for classes IX and X.



It has been reported that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has stated in court that 67 recruitment letters were allegedly found in the Secondary Board’s office and it was alleged that the candidates had gotten jobs without these letters.

While hearing this matter, Justice Biswajit Basu directed the Board to submit a report with this regard.

A report by SSC stated that 186 recommendation letters were sent to the Board in 2020. It was alleged in court that 175 letters had been sent. It has also been alleged that there is no hard copy of 52 recommendation letters and 67 candidates did not take the appointment letter.