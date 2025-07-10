Job fraud gang kidnaps five; Kolkata Police rescue victims near Airport

Kolkata: Five persons, including women and children, who were kidnapped by a gang on the pretext of arranging job opportunities in Canada against a huge amount of money, were rescued by the cops of Rabindra Sarobar Police Station.

According to sources, a youth identified as Vishal Patel Rajnikant lodged a complaint with the Rabindra Sarobar Police Station alleging that his friend Yogesh Kumar Davi, his wife Kajalben, sister, son and daughter were kidnapped.

He told the cops that the Davi family was supposed to get documents from a Kolkata-based travel agency for their journey to Canada. After arriving in Kolkata, the Gujarati family first stayed at a hotel on VIP Road near the airport. Later, they went to another hotel in the Rabindra Sarobar area. The complainant told the cops that the five people who were with him had left for Kolkata Airport on July 3. It is claimed that on that night, his friend Davi called the complainant on WhatsApp and said that he and his family were safe. But he did not tell where they were. Sensing something unusual, Rajnikant approached the cops.

On Wednesday, cops came to know from a friend of Davi’s family that they were left on their own near the Airport. Immediately a police team rushed to the airport and rescued the family. It was learnt that the accused persons were demanding more money from them. When they somehow came to know that the police had been informed, they left the Davi family near the airport and fled. Police have started a probe to find out the gang members.