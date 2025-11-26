Job fraud: Duo impersonates police, dupes youth

Kolkata: A youth was allegedly duped by two men impersonating police officers on the pretext of arranging a job of civic volunteer in the

Kolkata Police. The youth had approached the Sealdah Court and subsequently on the order of the court police registered a case at the Entally Police Station against the accused persons and started an investigation.

According to sources, the complainant identified as Sachin Kumar Shaw of Chatu Babu Lane area in Entally met the accused persons identified as Chandi Charan Sikari and Amit Sardar of Jaynagar, who introduced themselves as police officers during the month of January, last year. Shaw alleged that Sikari and Sardar had told that they could arrange a job for him in the civic volunteer force under the control of Kolkata Police. After he was convinced, the accused duo asked Shaw to pay some money for the process of arranging the job. In January, 2024, Shaw paid about Rs 3 lakh to get the job.

It is alleged that after paying the money, Shaw was given an appointment letter with a government seal but later, Shaw found that the letter was fake. When he tried to contact the accused persons, he failed to get in touch with them. After trying to trace them for nearly two years, Shaw approached the Sealdah Court with a petition based on which the court directed the police to register a case and initiate a probe.