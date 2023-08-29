‘Job for money’: BJP’s Saumitra Khan faces stir

Kolkata: BJP leader and MP of Bishnupur Saumitra Khan faced agitation from a group of people on Monday at Kotulpur in Bankura for allegedly taking money for arranging jobs.



Khan, however, denied the allegations and held the Trinamool Congress responsible for the incident.

On Monday Khan was on his way to the Laugram area of Kotulpur in Bankura to take part in a party programme.

It is alleged that near the Mill More area, a group of people gathered and obstructed his

car’s movement.

They reportedly raised slogans against Khan alleging that the BJP MP had taken a lot of money promising jobs.

One of the protestors reportedly claimed that Khan had taken Rs 7 lakh from him in 2015 but returned only Rs 1 lakh. The security personnel of Khan deboarded from the cars in his convoy and tried to arrange a safe passage.

Meanwhile, cops from Kotulpur police station reached the spot and managed to provide free

passage to Khan.