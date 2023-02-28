Job aspirant’s death case: HC seeks ‘views’ of Central probe agency

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday has sought the views of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the death of Abdur Rahaman, who died by suicide after not being able to get a primary teacher job even after allegedly paying a bribe.



Justice Rajasekhar Mantha had ordered the CBI to investigate the death of Rahaman after his family demanded the same. Rahaman is a resident of Lalgola in Murshidabad. He had appeared for the Group-D examination.

The deceased allegedly paid a certain amount to a broker to get the job of a primary teacher, even though he had not appeared for the needful examination. However, even after paying a lump sum amount, he was unable to get a job. Last September, his body was recovered from the house and a nine-page suicide note was recovered.

The Officer-in-Charge of Lalgola Police Station in Murshidabad has filed a report on February 26. According to the report, the body of the deceased, that was already buried, was exhumed and post mortem was conducted. The cause of death is poisoning. The Lalgola Police has filed a charge sheet.

“This Court is inclined to ascertain the views of the CBI in the matter since it is already involved in the investigation into the aforesaid SSC Job Scam for a substantial period of time. It is required to be ascertained as to whether all persons named in the suicide note have been appropriately dealt with by the Lalgola Police,” Justice Mantha said.

The police have filed a charge sheet against four accused persons including the deceased identified as Rehsan Sk, Prajanan Sarkar, Dibakar Konai and Rahaman. The police have applied before the Magistrate for discharge of the deceased. The matter will next be heard on March 1.