J&K L-G reviews implementation of agri credit schemes of banking and financial institutions

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha reviewed the implementation of agriculture credit schemes of banking and financial institutions for the Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) and directed bank officials and administrative officers for seamless coordination at the district level for effective implementation of HADP and 100 per cent saturation of benefits under Kisan Credit Card and other central and UT schemes of agriculture, and allied sector and small and marginal farmers should be a top priority in the implementation of HADP.



Sinha directed bank officials to appoint nodal officers for both Jammu and Kashmir divisions to monitor the cases received by banks under HADP and other schemes of agriculture and allied sector. He also directed DCs to ensure FPOs are transformed into engines of growth and districts must compete to script success stories of such organisations. He chaired a high-level meeting to review the implementation of agriculture credit schemes of banking and financial institutions for HADP. Deputy commissioners must ensure FPOs are transformed into engines of growth and districts must compete to script success stories of such organisations, he said.

He also said that the 29 projects worth Rs 5,013 crore under HADP will have a transformative impact on the agriculture economy of J&K. Sinha also sought valuable inputs from the bank officials and impressed upon them to encourage other stakeholders to complement the government’s efforts in improving the accessibility of farmers to the Institutional Sources of Credit and further strengthening the agriculture and allied sector.

Sinha also appraised the action taken on the directions passed in the previous meetings of Public Sector Banks, Administrative Departments and other Financial Institutions. The officers of banks were directed to simplify and streamline the processes of extending credit and financial assistance services to the farmers. Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department gave a detailed briefing on credit extension for scheme implementation in agriculture.