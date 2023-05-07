J&K anti-terror ops: Darj bids adieu to its ‘brave son’

darjeeling: Promising his newly-wed wife Praggya that he would return soon, 22-year-old Siddhant Chettri had left home on April 14. On Saturday he did return home but wrapped in tricolour with full military honours. On Sunday Darjeeling bid a tearful goodbye to her brave son.



Siddhant was among the five Army jawans killed in an explosion triggered by terrorists in the thickly forested Kandi area in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir during an operation to flush them out on Friday.

On Saturday his mortal remains were flown to Bagdogra from Jammu and then taken to his residence in Kuzom Bustey (village) in Bijanbari, Darjeeling. Despite the body arriving late at night, thousands arrived at the village to pay their last respects.

On Sunday the funeral took place with full military honours. Slogans of “Siddhant Chettri Zindabad” “Siddhant Chettri Amar Rahos” “We will never forget you,” filled the mountain air as the funeral procession made its way to the crematorium. People from all walks of life including Army officers, ex servicemen, politicians and students paid their respects.

The funeral procession started from his residence and went through Naya Bustee, Pulbazar, Bijanbari and then to the crematorium in Pulbazar. Shops downed their shutters in respect of the martyr. “The Gorkhas continue to give their lives for the country. Every now and then bodies draped in the Tricolour arrive in the Darjeeling Hills. The Government of India has to give a befitting answer to the terrorists. Surgical strikes should be ordered” stated an ex serviceman from Bijanbari.

Siddhant Chettri was born on September 20, 2000 and was the youngest son of Kharka Bahadur Chettri. He joined the Indian Army on March 15, 2019. Owing to his excellent track record he was deputed to the Para Special Forces (SF) in 2021. “He was a keen sportsman and always wanted to join the army,” stated Biswash Chhetri, his college senior.

His village, especially his teachers, remember him as a well behaved, kind boy. “He was good in studies and well mannered. Whenever he used to return home he used to encourage the youth to study hard and even join the army” stated Siddhant’s teacher. Siddhant’s wife Praggya is in a state of shock. She refuses to speak to anyone.