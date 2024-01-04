JITO Ladies Premier League 2024 to be held in city

In a celebration of strength, spirit and unity, the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) Ladies Wing on Wednesday announced the JITO Ladies Premier League 2024. Organised by JITO East Zone & Kolkata Ladies Wing, the tourney will be held at the NKDA Cricket Stadium in Rajarhat on January 4-5. With nine teams representing nine zones, the league brings together 108 players from varied walks of life. According to JITO Ladies Wing, the league is a celebration of the woman of today, who can juggle every role with finesse. “The tournament is an ode to the multifaceted roles Jain women play. It is an affirmation that our ladies can seamlessly manage homes, offices and also the cricket field with grace and strength,” said Sangeeta Lalwani, chairperson, JITO Apex Ladies Wing.

Meanwhile, through various projects like education assistance, centre for excellence, business networking, matrimony, minority, jobs, sports, and more, the league aims to strengthen

the socio-economic status of the women. “This tournament is more than just a game. It’s a testament to the collective power and potential of Jain women. It’s about breaking stereotypes and creating a legacy of empowerment through sports,” said Kalpana Baid, convenor, East Zone Ladies Wing.