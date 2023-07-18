Jitendra Pandey becomes Jt Secy of Kaizen Karate-Do Association

Siliguri: Jitendra Pandey, General Manager of a Hindi daily newspaper Sanmarg, North Bengal, has been made Joint Secretary of Kaizen Karate-do Association.



This was announced in a programme organised at Punjabipara Bright Academy on Tuesday in Siliguri.

By announcing this, Shihan Debashish Dhali, the 5th dan black belt and Chief Technical Directory of Kaizen Karate-do Association, said: “With Mr Pandey joining the association, the association will not only get strengthened but also there will be an opportunity to take advantage of his experience. Pandey has been enriching society through journalism for more than a decade.”

Jitendra Pandey said that sports plays a big role in taking any society forward. He thanked the association for giving him such an opportunity.

In his endeavour he will help in every possible way in the development of sports like karate, he said. Sandeep Ghoshal, vice-president of the association and other members were present on the occasion.