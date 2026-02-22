JIS Univ confers 1,450 degrees at 6th convocation

KOLKATA: A total of 1,450 students were conferred degrees and diplomas, including 999 graduate degrees, 315 postgraduate degrees, 121 diplomas, and 15 PhD. degrees at the sixth convocation of JIS University on Saturday in Kolkata. In recognition of academic excellence, 38 students received gold medals, 30 were awarded silver medals, and 24 were presented bronze medals.

Three Chancellor’s gold medals were conferred for outstanding performance across graduate, postgraduate, and diploma programmes. Additionally, one Best All-Round Graduate Award and three Special Appreciation Awards were presented to students for exemplary achievements in academics as well as cultural and sports pursuits.

The occasion was graced by eminent dignitaries including Padma Bhushan Prof Dr Shiv Kumar Sarin, Chancellor and Director, Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), New Delhi; Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, India’s first Lokpal and former Judge of the Supreme Court of India and Sardar Taranjit Singh, Chancellor, JIS University and Managing Director, JIS Group, among others.