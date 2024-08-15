JIS Group organises freedom walk

KOLKATA: JIS Group organised an Independence Day Freedom Walk, titled ‘Shadinatar Choloman Mohotsav’ to celebrate India’s 78th Independence Day. Beginning at the Guru Nanak Campus in Sodepur and concluding at Nilganj in Kolkata on Wednesday, the walk saw over 2,000 enthusiastic students participating. This vibrant event is a tribute to the spirit of freedom, unity and wellness and honouring the sacrifices that have shaped the nation’s history. The freedom walk was further elevated by the participation of Sardar Simarpreet Singh, Director, JIS Group and Bidyut Majumdar, Deputy Director, JIS Group.



The walk brought together students, faculty and staff from various educational institutions of JIS Group. The event aimed to foster a sense of national pride and collective responsibility among the younger generation, emphasising the importance of physical fitness and mental well-being to build a stronger India. The event witnessed the showcasing of a 500 feet giant Indian flag to pay homage to our valiant freedom fighters.

“It is truly heartening to witness such overwhelming participation, which reflects the deep-rooted patriotism and commitment to nation-building that we strive to instill in our students,” said Singh.