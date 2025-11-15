JIS Group launches Bengal’s first private veterinary college

KOLKATA: If you are interested in studying veterinary science in Bengal, here’s some good news. JIS Group has announced the launch of Bengal’s first private veterinary college, JIS College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (JISCOVAS), spread over 30 acres in Mogra, Hooghly, at a press conference in Kolkata.

Dignitaries, including Sardar Taranjit Singh, Managing Director, Promit K Ghosal, Project Coordinator, JISCOVAS, Prof (Dr) Mozammel Hoque, Principal, JIS College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences and others were present.

The college offers a five-and-a-half-year programme in Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B.V.Sc. & A.H.), which includes a one-year compulsory internship as per the norms of the Veterinary Council of India (VCI). The college is affiliated to the West Bengal University of Animal & Fishery Sciences (WBUAFS), Kolkata, and recognised by the Veterinary Council of India. The programme has an intake capacity of 80 students per academic session.

Candidates must qualify in the NEET and secure a minimum of 50 per cent marks in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English in their Higher Secondary examination for General Category students. Relaxation in marks applies to candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government norms. Applicants must be between 18 and 25 years of age. Separate hostel facilities are available for boys and girls. International students are also eligible to apply, subject to the regulations of the VCI. “The establishment of JISCOVAS is not just about creating a new college, it is about shaping the future of veterinary sciences in West Bengal and beyond,” said Sardar Taranjit Singh, Managing Director, JIS Group.