Jilted lover awarded death sentence

KOLKATA: The youth who hacked a woman to death in Berhampore in Murshidabad on May 2, 2022, was awarded with death sentence on Thursday by the Additional District Judge (ADJ) 3 of Berhampore Court.



The youth, identified as Susanta Chowdhury, was pronounced guilty on Tuesday.

The woman identified as Sutapa Chowdhury of English Bazar in Malda, a third-year college student used stay at a mess in the Gorabazar area in Murshidabad.

Around 10 pm on April 2 when she was returning, Chowdhury attacked her. Sutapa was stabbed 42 times using a knife. When a few local residents tried to rescue the woman, the youth threatened them to kill by showing a pistol which was later found to be a toy. During trial, Special public Prosecutor, Bivas Chatterjee appealed for his death sentence citing that Chowdhury had no regret of killing Sutapa as he tried to return home in cool mind.

Even during the trial, Chowdhury tried to convince the court that he went to meet Sutapa to talk.