Jiban Saha held, sent to 4 days CBI custody

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA of Burdwan, Jiban Krishna Saha has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).



Saha was been questioned by CBI officers since April 14 in connection with the case involving alleged illegal recruitments in state government-sponsored and aided schools. His house was raided for almost 65 hours which concluded on Monday.

Jiban was produced at the Special CBI Court in Alipore and was remanded to CBI custody for four days.

According to sources, CBI had reportedly found several documents relating to the recruit scam case from Jiban’s house. Also, CBI was able to recover his two mobile phones which he had thrown into a pond.

It is alleged that despite CBI officials taking away his two mobile phones, Jiban snatched them from the officer and threw them into the waterbody. However, CBI later pumped out the water and the first mobile was recovered after almost 38 hours while the second one was found on Monday morning. On Saturday, CBI officials reportedly recovered a bag full of documents related to the recruitment scam from a bushy area adjacent to the MLA’s house.

In the court, CBI alleged that Jiban has taken crores of rupees from people to arrange jobs for the unsuccessful candidates and also tried to tamper with the evidence.

Meanwhile, Jiban’s father Biswanath Saha, on Monday, expressed his annoyance and reportedly claimed that Jiban used to threaten him. Biswanath further alleged that Jiban used to torture him mentally. He did not seek help from the law and judiciary out of fear.