Jharkhand man held for Rajabazar fruit seller murder

Kolkata: A man was arrested on Sunday morning from Giridih in Jharkhand in connection with the murder of a fruit seller in the Rajabazar area of the city.

The incident took place on December 22. The deceased, Mehboob Alam (41), a resident of Narkeldanga, was selling fruit at his shop in the Rajabazar area when a man arrived at the spot riding a scooter. After a brief exchange of words, the man suddenly began stabbing Alam before fleeing the scene. Local residents rushed to the spot and raised an alarm, but the assailant managed

to escape. Alam was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. His wife, Zahida Khatoon, later lodged a complaint with the police, following which a murder case was registered.

Police traced the scooter used in the crime through its registration number, leading to the identification of the accused, Md. Muslim alias Muslim Ansari. During interrogation, it emerged that the victim allegedly had an extra-marital relationship with the accused’s wife, suspected to be the motive. The accused later fled to Giridih in Jharkhand, from where he was arrested on Sunday. He was produced before the CJM court in Giridih, which granted transit remand.