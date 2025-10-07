Jharkhand link revealed in Baranagar jewellery store heist

Kolkata: The police have come to know that the arrested persons had hired criminals from Jharkhand to rob the jewellery store in Baranagar.

The cops of Barrackpore City Police have come to know that Sanjay Maiti, a resident of the area near the 30A bus stand in Baranagar, was arrested earlier in connection with a forgery case. Recently, he was granted bail. After getting out from the prison, Sanjay planned to rob a jewellery store and made a reccee of the Saraswati Chain and Ornaments’ shop number 9 in Sonapatti of Baranagar through another miscreant Surajit Sikdar.

After gathering all the information, Sanjay hatched a plan to rob a gold shop and bring three miscreants from Jharkhand. Accordingly, on Saturday, they robbed the jewellery shop and murdered Shankar. Later, both Sanjay and Surjit were arrested. During interrogation, police came to know that in 2022, a businessman identified as Deepak Das was shot dead in the Amherst Street area. In connection with the murder, a miscreant identified as Rakesh was arrested. At present, he is lodged in the Presidency Correctional Home. As Rakesh had good connections with criminals in Jharkhand, Sanjay through him hired three miscreants who were informed about their contract using

special codes.