Jharkhand-based ‘Rangdar’ gang terrorise fishermen on the Ganga

Malda: A wave of fear has gripped fishermen along the Ganga in Malda’s Manikchak and Bhutni areas. Fishermen claim that armed gangs from the Jharkhand side—calling themselves “Rangdars”—have virtually taken control of the midstream of the river, extorting money and assaulting those who refuse to pay.

The latest victim, 21-year-old Bishnu Mahato of Hiranandapur under Bhutni Police Station, was brutally attacked in the early hours of Monday while fishing near the Bagdogra stretch of the river. “They came on a colourful boat, shouting ‘we are Rangdars!’ and demanded Rs 5,000 as ‘rangdari tax’. When I refused, they hit me with the butt of a gun,” said Bishnu from his hospital bed at Bhutni Diyara Primary Health Centre. He suffered serious injuries and his fishing net, mobile phone and other equipment—worth nearly Rs 50,000—were allegedly looted.

Fishermen say this is not an isolated incident. The “Rangdar gang”, operating from the Jharkhand side of the river, allegedly patrols the Ganga every night on flashy, music-blaring boats armed with guns and sharp weapons. “They are fearless. They roam mid-river, threaten us and collect tolls from Bengali fishermen,” said Raju Sheikh, another fisherman from Bhutni Char. “If you don’t pay, they snatch your fish and throw your nets into the river.”

Locals allege that some miscreants from the Bengal side are helping these pirates. “It’s an organised racket. Every fisherman has to pay Rs 5,000 to fish in the Ganga. Even the police know, but no one dares to act,” claimed a resident of Manikchak.

The growing menace has left the fishing community terrified. Most fishermen have stopped venturing into the river for fear of attack. “We earn our living from the Ganga. If this continues, how will we survive?” asked Sabitri Mahato, Bishnu’s mother.

Despite repeated complaints, locals allege that the administration has turned a blind eye. However, following the latest assault, a formal written complaint has been lodged at Bhutni Police Station and police have begun an investigation. Manikchak Block Development Officer Anup Chakraborty said: “I was not aware of such incidents. I will look into the matter. If necessary, we will coordinate with the Jharkhand administration to ensure safety on the river.”

Meanwhile, fishermen have demanded round-the-clock police patrols on the Ganga to curb the growing reign of terror. Until then, the mighty river remains under the shadow of the pirates—the self-proclaimed ‘rangdars’ of the Ganga.