Jharkhali Tiger Rescue centre gets new tigress

Kolkata: A new guest has arrived at the Jharkhali Tiger Rescue Centre (JTRC) in South 24-Parganas in the form of a tigress from the Alipore Zoological Garden. The tigress reached JTRC on Friday night as a replacement of the tiger named Sohan who died due to old age related ailments a month back.

According to sources in the Forest department, the tigress which is nearly 10-years-old was captured from Chulkathi forest area in Kultali some three months back. She underwent treatment at the veterinary hospital in Alipore and was brought to Jharkhali. Now the tigress is completely fit.

The JTRC was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the year 2012 and during her visit she had named the two big cats there as ‘Sohan’ and ‘Sohani’. Sohani had died some years back and following his partner’s death, Sohan was suffering from old age-related ailments. The authorities of the Rescue Centre took the best care and treatment for the tiger, but he died on March 15. Sohan was 22 and for some days his vision was blurred

due to cataract. There is another tiger named Sundar at JTRC. Though spotting tigers in the Sunderban forests is not a frequent phenomenon, tourists visiting Sunderbans pay a visit to JTRC and spot tigers. The arrival of the tigress has been a delight for the visitors of JTRC.