Jhargram: Three jumbos run over by Jan Shatabdi Express

Kolkata: Three elephants were killed after being run over by the Down Jan Shatabdi Express in Jhargram late on Thursday night, disrupting normal railway movement on a particular section.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 1 am between Banstala and Sardiha railway stations when a herd of elephants was crossing the railway track. The Down Jan Shatabdi Express was moving at full speed when the loco pilot suddenly spotted the elephants but was unable to stop the train in time. As a result, three elephants were mowed down.

Train services on that section remained disrupted until Friday morning. The incident triggered a controversy after the state Forest department alleged that the Railways had been informed about the elephant movement in the area. However, the South Eastern Railway (SER) denied receiving any formal intimation. In a statement, SER said: “No official communication was given by Forest Authorities either in writing or telephonically to the concerned railway authorities about the movement of elephant herds.

There is a general WhatsApp group in which one message was posted late at night — at 10.56 pm — about the movement. But it is not expected to read each and every message of a general WhatsApp group by all the members of the group on a real-time basis, and that too near midnight.”

The SER authorities further informed that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident. A joint inspection of the spot by officials of the SER and the Forest Department is scheduled to take place on Saturday.