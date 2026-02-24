Jhargram: State completes habitat work to curb human-jumbo conflict

Kolkata: The state Forest department has completed integrated habitat enrichment works aimed at improving in-situ ecological conditions and strengthening habitat carrying capacity at Gidni beat in Jhargram to mitigate human–elephant conflict (HEC).



The Jhargram division is a part of an elephant movement landscape experiencing seasonal HEC. The pachyderms often move towards fringe villages in search of water and forage, leading to crop depredation and associated socio-economic impacts.

“We have created 16 water harvesting structures to reduce long-distance elephant movement in search of water and improve habitat stability. 16 earthen ponds have been constructed to provide perennial drinking water for elephants and other wildlife. Plantation of suitable indigenous fodder species preferred by elephants has also been done with the objective to improve availability of water and forage within forest areas to reduce elephant movement toward agricultural landscapes,“ said Birbaha Hansda, state Forest minister who inaugurated such habitat enrichment initiative .

The fodder species has been planted in a 10 hectares area based on palatability, ecological compatibility, and local adaptability. The water harvesting structures have been designed to retain water during dry months and improve surrounding vegetation growth.

“We have rejuvenated degraded forest spread across 90 hectares for improving canopy density and under growth, habitat heterogeneity, biodiversity restoration and habitat connectivity. Enrichment of plantation has also been taken up in 90 hectares area for increased species diversity and improved habitat quality index,” said Singaram Kulandaivel, Chief Conservator of Forest, West Bengal.

Kulandaivel added that the rejuvenation of degraded forest has assisted in good quality coppice of suitable species, soil and moisture conservation measures and protection from grazing and anthropogenic disturbance.

The Jhargram division has also created contour trenches covering 280 hectares along slope gradients. It has been designed to intercept runoff, reduce erosion, and enhance moisture retention. It will ensure improved groundwater recharge, enhanced plantation survival, and stabilized slopes.

The habitat enrichment works undertaken by Jhargram Division with an estimated cost of Rs 2.35 crore, represent a scientifically designed, ecologically integrated approach toward sustainable management of elephant habitats. These measures are expected to provide long-term ecological stability and significantly contribute to the mitigation of HEC in this landscape.

The minister said that similar work is also going on in other forest divisions of South Bengal, where jumbos move to fringe villages in search of water and forage, leading to crop depredation and associated socio-economic impacts.