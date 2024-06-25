Jhargram Police Dist sets precedent in conviction rate

Kolkata: The Jhargram Police district has set a precedent when it comes to conviction in human trafficking cases with the court meting out 20 years imprisonment for the offenders within 10 months of the occurrence of the crime. Sources said a 17 year-old minor went missing from the Jhargram Police Station area in August 2023. A case was registered on the basis of a complaint by the victim’s father.



Superintendent of Jhargram Police District, Arijit Sinha formed a special investigation team (SIT) for a probe in the matter. IC of Jhargram Police Station Biplab Karmakar was appointed as the investigating officer (IO) in the case.

During the course of investigation that involved hard toil of the team, it transpired that the minor was abducted for trafficking. The case was finally cracked with the help of a photograph of one of the accused in Swasthya Sathi card. The victim was traced and four persons, all residents of Jhargram, were arrested for their involvement in the crime. The chargesheet in the case was submitted ensuring no loose ends. “The special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) in the district sentenced the four persons to imprisonment of 20 years.

Conviction for offenders in human trafficking in 10 months time is unheard of in recent times,” a senior police official of the district said.