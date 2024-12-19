Jhargram: Jangalmahal Zoological Park to welcome a tiger and lion

Kolkata: Jangalmahal Zoological Park in Jhargram will soon get a tiger and a lion and is poised to attract more tourists from the region.

With Christmas and New Year around the corner, the zoo authorities are expecting a huge footfall in the coming days.

The zoo which started as a deer park in 1980, has already emerged as a favourite destination for tourists in the Jangalmahal region. It is located within the Sal Forest thus providing a natural habitat for the zoo animals.

It was accorded the status of Mini Zoo (Small category Zoo) on September 9, 2005, by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA).

In 2014, the Bengal government decided to upgrade the Mini Zoo into a full-fledged zoo and renamed it Junglemahal Zoological Park.

Over the past few years, new enclosures for leopard, fishing cat, jungle cat, leopard cat, monkey and languor, etc have been completed as per the guidelines of CZA.

Under the guidance of CZA and West Bengal Zoo Authority (WBZA), many new works and initiatives are being taken up to further develop the zoo.

The Junglemahal Zoological Park is spread over an area of 22.928 ha. It is covered by the beautiful Sal coppice forest. It showcases the rich biodiversity of lateritic-eco-system in the state of Bengal.

It intends to complement the national efforts in the conservation of wildlife, through the breeding of endangered species of the Junglemahal region and to develop empathy among the visitors of wild animals.

Enclosures are being set up to accommodate a tiger and a lion in the zoo.

Several new initiatives are being taken to develop the zoo further. An ambulance has been arranged in the zoo to treat the animals.